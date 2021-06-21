The trailer for season two of Ted Lasso landed Monday. Having been relegated in the last match of last season, AFC Richmond and their American coach are back, looking for some sporting glory and attempting to bring hope to their fans. The trailer doesn’t explicitly say this, but shots of Wembley Stadium and references to “a team like us” winning “the whole chimichanga” indicate to me that upcoming episodes will focus, at least in part, on the team competing (and winning?) the FA Cup – the historic knockout football competition in which teams from all levels in England can face each other. Season two of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ July 23rd.

Check It Out: Apple TV+: The ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Two Trailer is Here