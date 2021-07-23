In a new The Snoopy Show clip, some of the gang play tennis…and it doesn’t exactly go to plan, especially for Woodstock. The series is available on Apple TV+, with new episodes out Fridays.
Check It Out: Apple TV+: Tennis Time on ‘The Snoopy Show’
