Apple TV+ made the entire premiere episode of The Afterparty available for free on YouTube. It is a very interesting move. While we have seen plenty of clips of movies and shows released online previously, as well as trailers and complimentary content, there have never been full episodes shared likes this. The Afterparty is a comedy-drama that follows the fallout of a school reunion gone wrong. It features a star-studded cast led by Tiffany Haddish. A further two episodes, alongside the pilot, were released to subscribers on Friday.

Check It Out: Apple TV+ Makes ‘The Afterparty’ Premiere Episode Available on YouTube