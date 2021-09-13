The Morning Show season two premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 17. Ahead of that, a new featurette was released over the weekend. Stars of the show including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Karen Pittman, as well as director Mimi Leder, give an insight into what viewers can expect. Of course, we see the fallout of Bradley and Alex’s onscreen revelations. Episodes are also going to look at issues of racism. Based on some of the chyrons we see in the clips shared, rumors that COVID-19 will be covered are also true.

Check It Out: Apple TV+: New ‘The Morning Show’ Season Two Featurette