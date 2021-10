A new featurette for Apple TV+ show Foundation was released on Wednesday. Called ‘The Saga’, it outlines the premise of the series, which is based on the novels of Isaac Asimov. The first six episodes are currently available to subscribers, with new episodes released each Friday. The show will return for a second season.

