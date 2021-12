A new teaser clip for the forthcoming Joel Coen feature The Tragedy of Macbeth was released on Tuesday. It shows the “O, full of scorpions is my mind” scene. The film stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. It will be in theaters from December 25. Streaming and on Apple TV+ from January 14.

Check It Out: Apple TV+: New ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Teaser