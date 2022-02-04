Apple TV+ Releases Trailer For “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” Starring Samuel L. Jackson

Apple TV+ released the trailer for “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” on Friday. The film stars Samuel L. Jackson, and will premiere on Marich 11. The Oscar-nominee plays a man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself as he contends with dementia. Thanks to the care of Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback, he learns of treatment that helps to restore memories. This triggers a journey toward shocking truths in the past, present, and future.

