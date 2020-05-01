There appears to be a big push to bring in more Apple TV+ subscribers. Maybe it’s because of the ever-growing competition. Maybe it’s because a load of people will be getting their new iPhone SE soon and the company wants to remind them they get a year’s free subscription. Whatever it is, this is the second advert to land in about 24-hours. It focusses on the “unbelievable journeys” Apple TV+ can take viewers on and highlights some of the original flagship shows.

