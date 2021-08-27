A Tony Award-winning musical will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 10, 2021. Apple TV+ has just released the trailer for the production, which was recorded live on Broadway. “Come From Away” tells the story of 7,000 complete strangers coming together on September 11, 2001 when 38 flights were grounded in a small Canadian town. The play stars actors Jenn Colella, Joel Hatch, and Q. Smith. Christopher Ashley directed the production at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater on Broadway.

Check It Out: Apple TV+ Trailer for “Come From Away” Available Now