Satechi has a very smart looking USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for the Apple Watch. It can neatly plug into your devices, saving the annoyance of having cables everywhere. The dock fits all sizes of Apple Watches and will charge when connected to any powered USB-C device. It costs $44.99 and is available from the firm’s website.

Check It Out: Save Space and Regain Power With This USB-C Apple Watch Charging Dock