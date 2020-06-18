The Slo Mo Guys uploaded a video on YouTube today where you can watch the Apple Watch eject water in slow motion. It’s filmed at 1,000 frames per second as well as 2,000 frames per second using a Phantom Flex 4K camera. The Apple Watch is submerged in a bath tub and then shows an alert to use the device’s built-in water ejection feature. We see the Watch eject the water from the speaker, turning off and on again about 10 times to remove every drop of water that gets settled back in.