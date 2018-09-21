Check out Apple’s new spot called Better You for Apple Watch Series 4. It’s a fun spot pushing the idea that we can always improve ourselves, and that Apple Watch Series 4 will help you do that. Couch potato? Get up. Hanging around? Get out and go for a walk. Listen to music while you’re out, too. Take a phone call. In fact, make that walk a jog. No, wait. If you’re going to jog, step it up and make it a run. Or hey, better yet, sprint and then finish that sprint off with a swim in the ocean. I love this spot. It’s compelling, and it tells an easy-to-understand story. The product shots of Apple Watch Series 4 are good, too.

Check It Out: Apple Watch Series 4 ‘Better You’ Commercial Is Great