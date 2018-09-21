How It’s Made: Apple Watch Series 4 Faces

While not part of the official How It’s Made franchise, there is a short, one minute video that shows how the Apple Watch 4 faces were made. These are the Earth Water, Wind, and Fire faces and they are absolutely gorgeous. I don’t think I’ve ever seen videos before showing the process behind Apple’s wallpapers. There’s also one for the iPhone XS as well, with the bubble wallpaper. Alan Dye, VP of User Interface Design, said:

We probably could have done this digitally, but we actually shot all of this practically in a studio. What I love about the fact that we did this is that it’s just so indicative of how the design team works. It was really about bringing together some of our various talents to create these faces. There are of course art directors, and color experts, and graphic designers, but also model makers who helped build these structures that we would eventually, you know, set on fire.