Just how big will you new Apple Watch Series 4 be compared to the Apple Watch you already have? Allison Sheridan from the NosillaCast podcast did the math because she’s really frakking smart. Turns out the new 40mm model’s display area, which replaces the 38mm model, is 35% bigger and actually 2% bigger than the old 42mm’s display. The 44mm display is 32% bigger than the screen on the 42mm model it replaces. She also did the math for pixel density, case dimensions, and more. Check out her comparisons so you’re ready when your new Apple Watch shows up on Friday.

Check It Out: Here’s the Best Apple Watch Series 4 Size Comparison