Word on the street says a redesigned Apple Watch is coming this fall, leading to speculation on what it will include. Concept Creator made a video showing what the Series 4 model could look like. It’s pretty similar to the Apple Watch we already have, but with a larger display that sports rounded corners, and new complications (including step count). Check out the video and see what you think.

