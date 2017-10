In episode 15 of Pop.0, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit debate whether or not Apple—or anyone else—is working on any kind of next generation operating system. They also discuss what’s good and bad about Apple TV, and how Apple’s lack of feature parity across its product lines is dooming new technologies like 3D Touch, Touch Bar, and more. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

Related

Check It Out: Is Apple Working on a New OS, Apple TV Pros and Cons, and Feature Drift – Pop.0 15 [Video Podcast]