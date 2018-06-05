Apple has posted its WWDC 2018 keynote in full on YouTube. It includes the wonderful David Attenborough documentary on the migratory habits of the species “developer.” You have to watch it just for that! But there’s much more, too, including new versions of macOS, iOS, tvOS, and watchOS. If you didn’t already watch it, we recommend doing so.

Check It Out: Watch Apple’s WWDC 2018 Keynote in Full