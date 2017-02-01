Apple has a webpage called Exchange and Repair Extension Programs that lists the company’s current recalls and warranty programs. I’m not sure it lists every such program Apple has, but it’s a good place to check if you have concerns about an Apple device. Each listing includes a date of the program or extension, the name of the program, and a link to a page detailing exactly what it is, what it covers, and how you utilize it. You should bookmark it, and then do what you can to not forget that it’s there. As of this writing there are some 15 different programs listed, from the Apple Ultracompact USB Power Adapter Exchange Program to iPhone 6s Program for Unexpected Shutdown Issues,

Check It Out: Apple’s Exchange and Repair Extension Programs Site