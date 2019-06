Apple introduced Dark Mode in iOS 13 during Monday’s WWDC keynote event. My kneejerk reaction was that it looks much better and more useful than Dark Mode in macOS Mojave, but we have yet to test it. Below is the atmospheric video the company used to announce it. It includes some screenshot at the end, accompanied by the airy grove “Magic” by Mr. Jukes.

Check It Out: Apple’s ‘Introducing Dark Mode in iOS 13’ Video