AR Lets You Try On Eyeglass Frames Without Taking Yours Off

If you wear eyeglasses, you know the struggle all too well. You want to see what those new frames will look like on your face, but that means taking your glasses off. Then, of course, your face is just a blur in the mirror. Thanks to AR and what Fittingbox calls “Diminished Reality,” that problem could be a thing of the past. Its revolutionary virtual try-on solution digitally removes your existing eyewear in real time, replacing it with a 3D digitalized frame. This way, you can see what your new eyeglasses will look like on your face the way others will see you. Crisp and clear. Fittingbox will demo their technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2022.

