An Augmented Reality Tape Measure Is Way Cooler Than It Sounds

Introduced at WWDC 2017 as part of iOS 11, Apple’s ARKit will provide the tools for developers to tap into the increasingly popular and important world of augmented reality. And now that the iOS 11 betas are in developers’ hands, we’re getting some amazing first looks at what AR on the iPhone and iPad will soon deliver. One of the coolest is AR Measure, a tape measuring app that is way cooler than it sounds. Check out the video demo, below.

