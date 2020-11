I have one more piece of iPhone 12 phone case news for today. I was alerted to the Arc Pulse on Indiegogo. It tries to strike a balance between protecting your phone and enjoying its naked beauty. It’s not a case but a couple of metal attachments that slide over the top and bottom, protecting it from drops. There is an aluminum 7075 version and a titanium grade 5 version.

