Another oldie-but-goodie game has returned to iPhone gamers in the form of Apple Arcade. You have always dreamed of flying – but your wings are tiny. Luckily the world is full of beautiful hills. Use the hills as jumps – slide down, flap your wings and fly! At least for a moment – until this annoying gravity brings you back down to earth. But the next hill is waiting for you already. Watch out for the night and fly as fast as you can. Otherwise flying will only be a dream once again.

Check It Out: New on Apple Arcade: ‘Tiny Wings+’ Flying Game