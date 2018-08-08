Ariana Grande and Carpool Karaoke fans can rejoice because she just finished spending the day in the car with James Cordoe. Grande tweeted about how much fun she had and said she can’t wait for everyone to see what they recorded. She didn’t say if they recorded a segment for the Late Late Show, or if this was for Apple’s Carpool Karaoke series. I’m guessing it’s the former, which means we’ll get to see it pretty soon.

that was the best day ever @JKCorden thank you so much to you and your incredible crew and band and writers ! sm fun. can’t wait for y’all to seeeee what we been up to. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 8, 2018

Ariana Grande Tweets About Being on Carpool Karaoke