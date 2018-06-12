Check out this amazing demo video from developer Harley Turan. He posted it to Twitter on Friday, just a few days after Apple’s WWDC keynote. In it, he attached live data to a real-world object using ARKit 2 and iOS 12, and then moves them around. It’s like an ordinary commercial using thousands of dollars in post-production software, only it’s life. Put another way, it’s the future, posted to Twitter a few days ago. When people doubt the real-world value of augmented reality, this is the sort of thing I think about. Not games, as great I expect Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to be, but rather information attached to real world locations and objects. Especially once we get past this stone-age era of holding our iPhones in front of our faces to get our augmented reality. Oh, and remember that this was after just a couple of days with hands-on iOS 12 and ARKit 2.

Live image detection with iOS 12 & ARKit 2. Display digital information attached to physical objects. Feels like playing in the future ✨ #arkit #ios12 pic.twitter.com/b0bc9CiL8n — Harley Turan (@hturan) June 9, 2018

Check It Out: The Future Was Posted to Twitter Last Friday