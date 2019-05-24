Artpaper Puts 5K Art Wallpapers On Your Mac

Artpaper is a neat Mac app that gives you high quality art wallpapers. You’ll get a new wallpaper every day, or you can change the interval yourself, like getting a new wallpaper every day, week, 2 weeks, or month. It supports multiple displays so you can have a different wallpaper on each screen. All of the wallpapers are scanned paintings from the best museums & galleries across the world, and copyright-free. You’ll get seven packs of photos to choose from, with over 1,000 wallpapers total in the Artpaper collection. The developers wrote their story behind the app: “We hand-picked amazing artworks (copyright-free, of course) from galleries and museums all around the world. Art is something that people have been doing for ages, yet it remains quite inaccessible for most of us. We only see it in museums and galleries. So, we made a simple Mac app which would set a random work from the gallery as wallpaper, on interval. Thus, you‘d always not only see something fresh on your desktop but also be able to catch up on your art education in a very subtle way.” Mac App Store: US$9.99

