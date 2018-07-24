Ask questions. You pick a team of experts based on your question topic or on the type of experts. Type in your question and hit send. Your question will be sent to that team of experts right away. As soon as possible, an expert will respond. Sometimes multiple experts will respond if they have something to add to the conversation. Think of it like a group chat – feel free to ask them more questions, respond, say thanks, etc. Depending on what you asked about, an expert might follow up with you later to see how things are going and if there’s anything else they can do to help. The experts have a wide range of backgrounds and experiences. Some are health educators, researchers, sex workers, and teachers. Others are smart folks who have been there and want to share their experiences. Every expert is vetted by staff to make sure you’re talking to people who want to help you get the support you need. App Store: okayso – Free

Check It Out: This App Lets You Ask Questions of Experts