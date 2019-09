On Labor Day, NASA Astronaut Nick Hague tweeted an amazing photograph of the eye of Hurricane Dorian. He is currently posted on the International Space Station. He said that “you can feel the power of the storm when you stare into its eye from above.”

The eye of #HurricaneDorain. You can feel the power of the storm when you stare into its eye from above. Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/yN3MGidY3N — Nick Hague (@AstroHague) September 2, 2019

Check It Out: Astronaut Takes Breathtaking Photo of Hurricane Dorian