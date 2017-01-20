Many photographers and designers who rely on digital editing tools seem to favor gadgets like the Wacom tablet. With good reason; it’s a device that lets you edit photos and manipulate graphics with a stylus. This allows for greater precision. But if you have a Wacom tablet along with an iPad, you may find yourself juggling the two devices. An app called Astropad Studio can turn your iPad into a Wacom tablet. It lets you mirror your computer screen on the iPad, so you can make good use of the Apple Pencil, along with more powerful configuration than the Wacom. I tested the app on my iPhone and I may write a review of it in the future.
Check It Out: Astropad Studio Could Replace Your Wacom Tablet
“it’s only available via subscription (the company still sells their original app for a one-time fee of US$30), but the reality is that that’s the model that works for professional software these days.”
Is that the model that works, or the one that we are stuck with?
I own my Wacom tablet. No monthly payments to use it. Unless I can outright buy AstroPad at a reasonable price, it will not be taking the place of my Wacom anytime soon 🙁
