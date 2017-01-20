Astropad Studio Could Replace Your Wacom Tablet

Many photographers and designers who rely on digital editing tools seem to favor gadgets like the Wacom tablet. With good reason; it’s a device that lets you edit photos and manipulate graphics with a stylus. This allows for greater precision. But if you have a Wacom tablet along with an iPad, you may find yourself juggling the two devices. An app called Astropad Studio can turn your iPad into a Wacom tablet. It lets you mirror your computer screen on the iPad, so you can make good use of the Apple Pencil, along with more powerful configuration than the Wacom. I tested the app on my iPhone and I may write a review of it in the future.

  1. Lee Dronick

    “it’s only available via subscription (the company still sells their original app for a one-time fee of US$30), but the reality is that that’s the model that works for professional software these days.”

    Is that the model that works, or the one that we are stuck with?

    January 20, 2017 at 9:42 EST AM
  3. pawolverine

    I own my Wacom tablet. No monthly payments to use it. Unless I can outright buy AstroPad Studio at a reasonable price, it will not be taking the place of my Wacom anytime soon 🙁

    January 20, 2017 at 11:12 EST AM

