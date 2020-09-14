One of my favorite authors, Cory Doctorow is well-known for books like Little Brother and Homeland. Now he’s trying to publish the third book in the series called Attack Surface. Instead of relying on publishers that use DRM, Mr. Doctorow is releasing it through Kickstarter. There is an eBook and audiobook (Narrated by Amber Benson of “Buffy”). You can also preorder the eBook on Apple Books. In his most recent campaign update he breaks down the financials.