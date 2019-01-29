Major U.S. health insurer Aetna is set to launch a new Apple Watch app and healthy lifestyle program, in collaboration with Apple. Called Attain, the app will create personalized goals and offers rewards such as retail gift cards from the likes of Amazon and Walmart, or even a new Apple Watch. Users earn points by doing activities and completing goals. Those points are converted into cash, which can be spent with participating retailers or saved to put towards a new Apple Watch. The app is not yet available, but Aetna members can sign-up to be part of the program now.

Check It Out: Attain – New Apple Watch Health App from Aetna and Apple