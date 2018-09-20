Audible Brings Its Audio Books to Apple Watch

Amazon’s Audible added support for Apple Watch to its iOS app. With version 3.0 of the Audible app for iOS, users will be able to sync their audio books to their Apple Watch, and play them back over Bluetooth without having their iPhone handy. You’ll be able to rewind, pause, and set a sleep timer from your Apple Watch, too. The company also announced that monthly subscribers get two Audible Originals and one audiobook per month included with their subscription. Version 3.0 of the Audible app is on the App Store now. It’s a free download.

