Audio Hijack 3.5 for the Mac is out and it adds a feature we lost when Nicecast was discontinued: the ability to livestream over the internet. The version 3.5 update adds a Broadcast block for Shoutcast and Icecast servers, which is just what podcasters need to livestream as they’re recording shows. It also supports multi-broadcasting and adaptive bitrates, plus switching between two inputs. Audio Hijack 3 is priced at US$59 and the update is free for version 3 users. You can get the app at the Rogue Amoeba website.

Check It Out: Audio Hijack 3.5 Adds Broadcast Streaming Support