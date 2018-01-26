In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit ask the question, “Is Augmented Reality for reals?” They also take the tact that analysts suck, and building on that theme, debate John’s theory on why software seems to suck today. For the pop part of the show, they look at Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049. If you enjoy the show, make sure you subscribe to it! (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

Check It Out: Augmented Reality for Reals?, Analysts Suck, Why Software Sucks, Blade Runner 2049 – Pop.0 ep.29