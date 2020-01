LAS VEGAS – Aukey, a leader in charging products, was showing off their Omnia line of chargers at Pepcom Digital Experience on Monday. These are all built with Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology allowing them to be cooler and smaller than those made with silicon. The highlight of the line is their 100W USB-C PD charger that’s a full 66% smaller than Apple’s comparable model. These are all due out in Q2 of this year.

