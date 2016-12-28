Human ingenuity! I love it. Check out these Aussie bricklayers (via Gizmodo). They built a falling-dominos thing out of bricks. The slow motion pace and clunk of the brinks is satisfying to watch and hear, but boom! The finishing move is way cool. It’s only 52 seconds, but it’s the final few seconds that are the really, really cool part of this video. Hats off, Aussie bricklayers. The beers are on me next time I’m Down Under.

Check It Out: Bricklayer Falling Domino Trick with Killer Finishing Move