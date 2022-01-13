Today, Archosaur Games, Tencent, Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney announced Avatar: Reckoning, a new mobile multiplayer online role-playing shooter created for mobile gamers. Developed by Archosaur Games and published globally by Level Infinite, Avatar: Reckoning is set to debut on iOS and Android mobile devices in 2022. Avatar: Reckoning will transport players to never-before-seen parts of Pandora where they will meet new Na’vi clans fighting to defend their home, battle powerful RDA troops seeking to exploit the resources of the moon, and encounter spectacular alien creatures – all playable solo or in dynamic multiplayer matches. Players will level up their Avatar character, equip powerful weapons, and battle through single player story missions, co-op and player-vs-player (PvP) game modes with innovative combat tailored for touchscreens.

Check It Out: ‘Avatar: Reckoning’ Game Brings MMO and Combat Gameplay to iOS