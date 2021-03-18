Bacardo Announces Pocket Watch Accessory for New Apple Watches

Bucardo is introducing a Kickstarter campaign for its pocket watch accessory. This latest product works with Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, and Apple Watch SE. The accessory allows you to wear your Apple Watch as a classic pocket watch. Simply remove your bands and slide the pocket watch accessory into the band slots of your Apple Watch. The company worked with talented jewelry designers and engineers to create an accessory that pays attention to all the fine details, highlighting the form of the Apple Watch while creating a unique wearable experience. Right now the base reward is US$95.

