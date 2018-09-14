Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures Updated Alongside Show

An app called Barbie Dreamhouse adventures, named after a Netflix show of the same name, was updated to coincide with season 2 of the show that came out yesterday. Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures lets players create their very own Barbie Dreamhouse experience. Hang out with Barbie Roberts as she shares her tech-savvy home and real-time family life with viewers around the world. Rummage through her closet alongside her friends and help her get camera ready for her next vlog, and many more fun activities. You can help her design every room with wallpapers and decorations. Activities include dancing, music, pool parties, selfies, fashion parties, and a lot more. The popular iOS version, which debuted on the App Store last month, has already hit the #1 spot for Top iPad Kids App in 100+ countries. App Store: Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures – Free