Nomad has updated its Base Station Mini wireless charger with a Magnetic Alignment attachment for MagSafe. It combines a sleek, modern design with a high-power 15W Qi coil to wirelessly charge any of your Qi devices. With magnets built into its padded leather charging surface, alignment for all of your MagSafe-enabled devices is intuitive and easy. Features: Magnetic padded leather surface; up to 15W wireless power; USB-C power input; ambient light sensor dims LED’s at night

Check It Out: Nomad Updates Base Station Mini Charger With MagSafe