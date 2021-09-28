In Before Your Eyes, players embark upon a thought-provoking journey with the Ferryman who is tasked with shepherding souls to the afterlife. They move through time by using real-world blinking to interact and progress through the story. Before Your Eyes’ unique blink interaction mechanic offers a novel way for players to control the story and become more immersed, as their progress is determined through their eyes and detected through the player’s webcam. Purchase Before Your Eyes on Steam as part of a deluxe content bundle including the game, its complete soundtrack in MP3 and lossless formats and an artbook with concept art, character designs and insight from the team for US$13.49. The deluxe content is also available separate from the game for US$7.99.

Check It Out: ‘Before Your Eyes’ From GoodByeWorld Games Comes to Mac