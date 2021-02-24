The team behind Pixelmator has uploaded a video on its YouTube channel and Vimeo called The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Pixelmator Pro. It’s a 20 minute video to condense all the basics of layer-based editing into a relatively short video to help those new to apps like Pixelmator Pro get a good idea of what layer-based editing is all about. Here’s a hint at the end of their blog post: “If you have a keen eye, you might be able to spot a very cool unreleased feature in the video.”