The latest Servant ‘Behind the Episode’ video is now on the Apple TV+ YouTube channel. In it, creator M. Night Shyamalan begins to reveal Leanne’s childhood and looks at how the relationship with her mother also affects her relationship with Dorothy. Episode five of the second series of Servant is now available to Apple TV+ subscribers, with episode six set to land Friday.

Check It Out: Behind Episode 205 of Servant With M. Night Shyamalan