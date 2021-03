The latest look at an episode of Servant with creator M. Night Shyamalan is here. This week, he goes through episode 208, ‘Loveshack’. He focuses on the relationship within The Church of Lesser Saints, and that of Leanne and Julian. The episode, and previous episodes from seasons one and two, are available to Apple TV+ subscribers now through the TV app.

