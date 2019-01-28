Behind the Scenes of iPad Pro Commercials

A couple weeks ago Apple posted videos showing off different iPad Pro workflows. Today there is a new video offering a behind the scenes of those iPad Pro commercials. Each one started with “A new way to” and showed how the iPad Pro can be used in different ways. At the end of each video, it was revealed they were shot and edited with iPads, and Apple’s production team used apps like Procreate, Notability, FiLMiC Pro, LumaFusion, Keynote, Core Animator, and GarageBand.