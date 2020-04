A new video offers viewers a look at how Apple TV+ series Amazing Stories was made. In the clip, executive producers Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, who worked alongside original creator Stephen Spielberg, take us behind the scenes. You see scenes being shot and hear from some of the stars too. All episodes of the first seasons of the revamped Amazing Stories are available now to Apple TV+ subscribers.

Check It Out: Behind the Scenes of ‘Amazing Stories’ on Apple TV+