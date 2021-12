A behind-the-scenes look at Apple TV+ movie Finch, starring Tom Hanks, has been released. It provides insights into how the emotional story of a man, a dog, and a robot escaping a solar flare was made. The star is joined by key crew members like production designer Tom Meyer and visual effects supervisor Scott Stokdyk to explain how some of the stunning scenes came together. Subscribers can watch the feature now.

