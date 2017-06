If you thought the Raspberry Pi is small, take a look at this US$9 CHIP board from Next Thing Co. Game developer Chris Larkin combined it with a 12V battery, some 3D printing magic, and a wireless keyboard to host a fully working emulator of an Apple II computer. And just in time for the 40th anniversary of the Apple II from 1977. This video demonstrates how to build one yourself. Super cool.

