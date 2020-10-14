Belkin has announced its MagSafe 3-in-1 charger that can charge an iPhone 12, an Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. Leveraging the latest innovative features introduced on iPhone 12 models, Belkin mobile accessories offer secure wireless charging capabilities up to 15W, compatible with the new MagSafe system, flexible and reliable glass material for even more screen protection, and ultimate hands-free convenience for using your phone when driving. It’s not available for purchase yet but you can get one for US$149 soon.

Check It Out: Belkin Releases 3-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charger