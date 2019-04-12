In Las Vegas, the fountain in front of Bellagio has been a landmark since the hotel opened in 1998. Through the years there have been various “shows” with the water set to music, from Andrea Bocelli to Lady Gaga. In honor of the final season of Game of Thrones, there’s a new presentation which includes music from the show, some images projected on the water, and for the first time, fire. If you like the video below, you can check out the Behind the Scenes videos posted by MGM Resorts on their YouTube channel. So far they have posted part one and part two out of four.

Check It Out: Bellagio Fountain Gets A Game Of Thrones Overlay